Man, 49, wanted by Sussex Police following ‘romance fraud allegations'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gordon Gallagher, 49, is alleged to have formed relationships with several women before defrauding them of their funds, according to Sussex Police.
He is wanted by the police force for failing to answer crown court bail in relation to the allegations.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Gallagher is of no fixed address, and has links to Sussex and Surrey, but could be anywhere in the south of England.
“He is described as white, about 5’6”, of athletic build, with short brown / greying hair. He occasionally wears glasses, has tattoos on his forearms and speaks with a southern Irish accent.
“If you know of Gallagher’s location, know someone who is in contact with him, have any other information which might help to locate him or if you see him, please call 999 and quote case reference 47WW3573222.”