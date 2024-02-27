Man, 49, wanted by Sussex Police following ‘romance fraud allegations'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gordon Gallagher, 49, is alleged to have formed relationships with several women before defrauding them of their funds, according to Sussex Police.

He is wanted by the police force for failing to answer crown court bail in relation to the allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Gallagher is of no fixed address, and has links to Sussex and Surrey, but could be anywhere in the south of England.

A man is wanted by Sussex Police following ‘romance fraud allegations'. Photo: Sussex Police

“He is described as white, about 5’6”, of athletic build, with short brown / greying hair. He occasionally wears glasses, has tattoos on his forearms and speaks with a southern Irish accent.