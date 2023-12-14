Man, 56, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at Ashdown Forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police confirmed they arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage in October after receiving a report of a car park sign at Ashdown Forest being pulled off a wooden post and thrown into nearby bushes.
The man later admitted causing damage to 20 parking signs at the forest, police added.
“In agreement with the Conservators of Ashdown Forest, the man was issued with a Community Resolution that required him to pay back the cost of the 20 signs he damaged," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“This totalled £2,752.92.
“A Community Resolution is a restorative justice tool often used for low-level offences, that allows a victim and suspect to come to an agreeable solution without going through a formal court process.
"The terms of the Community Resolution must be agreed by both parties.”
This was part of a series of incidents of damage caused to signs at Ashdown Forest, which started in November 2022 when parking charges were first introduced at the forest to raise money to maintain the historic area.
PC Pete Hall, from Sussex Police's rural crime team, said: "There are consequences for behaviour of this kind.
"Anyone identified as being responsible for damaging or defacing signage on the forest will be dealt with.
"This particular individual has been hit with a hefty financial penalty."
Anyone who witnesses criminal damage or has any information relating to it is urged to contact police online or by calling 101.
Always dial 999 in an emergency.