A man who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to signs at an iconic Sussex forest has agreed to pay back the costs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police confirmed they arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage in October after receiving a report of a car park sign at Ashdown Forest being pulled off a wooden post and thrown into nearby bushes.

The man later admitted causing damage to 20 parking signs at the forest, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In agreement with the Conservators of Ashdown Forest, the man was issued with a Community Resolution that required him to pay back the cost of the 20 signs he damaged," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

A man who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to signs at an iconic Sussex forest has agreed to pay back the costs. Photo: UGC

“This totalled £2,752.92.

“A Community Resolution is a restorative justice tool often used for low-level offences, that allows a victim and suspect to come to an agreeable solution without going through a formal court process.

"The terms of the Community Resolution must be agreed by both parties.”

This was part of a series of incidents of damage caused to signs at Ashdown Forest, which started in November 2022 when parking charges were first introduced at the forest to raise money to maintain the historic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Pete Hall, from Sussex Police's rural crime team, said: "There are consequences for behaviour of this kind.

"Anyone identified as being responsible for damaging or defacing signage on the forest will be dealt with.

"This particular individual has been hit with a hefty financial penalty."

Anyone who witnesses criminal damage or has any information relating to it is urged to contact police online or by calling 101.