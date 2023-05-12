Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Man, 58, hospitalised with 'serious but not life-threatening injuries' following collision in Crawley

A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 12th May 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:36 BST

Police said the collision involving a white van and a motorcycle happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on May 4 in Haslett Avenue East.

It happened near the turn-off near Hawth Avenue on the roundabout, also known locally as the “Square-about”, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the van did not remain at the scene after the collision.

Most Popular
A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon RigbyA 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

The motorcycle rider, a 58-year-old man from Crawley, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Sussex Police confirmed.

Officers investigating want anyone who saw the vehicles travelling west along Haslett Avenue East towards the roundabout to come forward.

It is understood the two vehicles had both travelled along Haslett Avenue East from the traffic lights at Stephenson Way before approaching the roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time is asked to report it to the police.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing [email protected] and quote serial 1258 of 04/05.

Sussex Police said a 21-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.