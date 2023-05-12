Man, 58, hospitalised with 'serious but not life-threatening injuries' following collision in Crawley

A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the collision involving a white van and a motorcycle happened between 6.30pm and 7pm on May 4 in Haslett Avenue East.

It happened near the turn-off near Hawth Avenue on the roundabout, also known locally as the “Square-about”, Sussex Police added.

Police said the van did not remain at the scene after the collision.

A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

The motorcycle rider, a 58-year-old man from Crawley, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Sussex Police confirmed.

Officers investigating want anyone who saw the vehicles travelling west along Haslett Avenue East towards the roundabout to come forward.

It is understood the two vehicles had both travelled along Haslett Avenue East from the traffic lights at Stephenson Way before approaching the roundabout.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time is asked to report it to the police.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing [email protected] and quote serial 1258 of 04/05.