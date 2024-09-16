Police assisted West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service during the incident in Creasys Drive, Broadfield, which occurred around 3.33pm on Saturday, September 14.

Sussex Police said no one was injured, however a dog was sadly confirmed deceased in the fire.

Adrian West, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested and has since been charged with the following offences:

Arson with intent to endanger life on September 14;

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 22;

Intentional strangulation on May 22;

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm between January 1 and September 14;

Assault by beating between January 1 and September 14;

Criminal damage on September 13.

He remains remanded in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today.

The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime, as officers continue enquiries and provide community reassurance.

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 815 of 14/09.

Man, 60, charged in connection with residential fire in West Sussex A man is due to appear in court today (Monday, September 16) in connection with a deliberate house fire in West Sussex.

