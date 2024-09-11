Man, 64, arrested after two children taken to hospital after dog attack in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
Police investigating a report of a dangerous dog incident at Eastbourne beach have made an arrest in connection with their enquiries.

Sussex Police reported that two children were bitten in the early hours of Monday, May 27, near the Holywell Cafe in King Edwards Parade.

A spokesman for the Sussex Police said that two young children were bitten and required hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the case issued CCTV footage of a man they wished to speak with.

Sussex Police confirmed that on September 4, a 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, causing injury in Eastbourne.

It is believed that the dog involved was a rottweiler, police added.

Eastbourne District Commander Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “This incident was reported to us and we issued an appeal at the end of May.

“From this appeal, we recently received information about the possible identity of a person shown in CCTV footage in our appeal.

“We can confirm that on September 4, a 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, causing injury.

“The man has been bailed, pending further investigation.

“I would like to thank the public for their support for our investigation and for coming forward.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so we ask people not to speculate further on social media.”

Anyone with further information should report it to Sussex Police online quoting serial 404 of 27/05/2024.

