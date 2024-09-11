Man, 64, arrested after two children taken to hospital after dog attack in Eastbourne

Police investigating a report of a dangerous dog incident at Eastbourne beach have made an arrest in connection with their enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the Sussex Police said that two young children were bitten and required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating the case issued CCTV footage of a man they wished to speak with.

Sussex Police confirmed that on September 4, a 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, causing injury in Eastbourne.

It is believed that the dog involved was a rottweiler, police added.

Eastbourne District Commander Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “This incident was reported to us and we issued an appeal at the end of May.

“From this appeal, we recently received information about the possible identity of a person shown in CCTV footage in our appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can confirm that on September 4, a 64-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, causing injury.

“The man has been bailed, pending further investigation.

“I would like to thank the public for their support for our investigation and for coming forward.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so we ask people not to speculate further on social media.”

Anyone with further information should report it to Sussex Police online quoting serial 404 of 27/05/2024.