A man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ and three men have been arrested following a suspected assault in Hove.

Police received a report of a disturbance at Brunswick Place, Hove, at about 7.25am today (Wednesday, November 8).

A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A vehicle failed to stop for police and left the scene. The vehicle was stopped in St Martin’s Place, Brighton, and has been secured by police.

“Three men were detained in the Kemptown area soon afterwards and were arrested on suspicion of assault. They remain in custody at this stage.

“Officers believe this was an isolated incident, that does not pose a wider threat to the public.”

1 . Suspected assault in Sussex Man, 64, left with 'serious injuries' as police arrest three for suspected assault in Sussex Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Suspected assault in Sussex Man, 64, left with 'serious injuries' as police arrest three for suspected assault in Sussex Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Suspected assault in Sussex Man, 64, left with 'serious injuries' as police arrest three for suspected assault in Sussex Photo: Eddie Mitchell