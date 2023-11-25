Man, 68, seriously injured following Littlehampton attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police has now launched an appeal for information.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking witnesses after a 68-year-old man was assaulted in Littlehampton.
“The incident occurred in Terminus Road around 11.54pm on Friday, November 24. The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time.
“The suspect, described as a man about 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing, made off from the scene in the direction of Albert Road. Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230231568.”