A man was seriously injured after he was attacked in Littlehampton last night (Friday, November 24).

Sussex Police has now launched an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking witnesses after a 68-year-old man was assaulted in Littlehampton.

“The incident occurred in Terminus Road around 11.54pm on Friday, November 24. The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time.

