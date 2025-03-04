A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in St Leonards, police said.

The 71-year-old suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, which happened during the morning.

Police have now launched an investigation following the attack.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after they were called to a report of an assault in Battle Road, St Leonards, at around 8.45am on Tuesday, February 18.

“The victim, a 71-year-old man, suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.”