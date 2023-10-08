BREAKING
Man, 74, admitted to hospital with ‘serious’ head injury following assault in Littlehampton

A 74-year-old man has been admitted to hospital with a ‘serious’ head injury following an assault in Littlehampton, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Police said officers were alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after the victim was admitted with a head injury. At this time, the injury is being treated as serious, Sussex Police added.

Police said the assault is believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm on Friday (October 6) on the High Street in Littlehampton.

Investigations Supervisor Perry Humphreys said: “Our enquiries suggest there were a lot of people in the High Street around the time of this assault who may have seen something that would assist our investigation.

A 74-year-old man has been admitted to hospital with a ‘serious’ head injury following an assault in Littlehampton, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon RigbyA 74-year-old man has been admitted to hospital with a ‘serious’ head injury following an assault in Littlehampton, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
“I would urge anybody with information to please get in touch. In particular, we are looking to identify a group of young people who were in the vicinity of ‘Sweet Dreams & Bubbles’ at the time.”

Sussex Police said a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information or any relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Glynde.