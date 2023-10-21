A pensioner has died in hospital after he was left with a serious head injury following an ‘altercation’ in a West Sussex town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers were alerted by doctors at Worthing Hospital after a 74-year-old man was admitted on Friday, October 6 ‘with a serious head injury’.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man sadly died from his injuries on Tuesday, October 17,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has since been identified as Ernest Harrison and his next of kin have been informed.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said police are ‘working hard to establish the circumstances’ that led to Mr Harrison being injured.

She added: “We believe he was involved in an altercation in High Street, near the Kamsons Pharmacy and Sweet Dreams & Bubbles shop, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, October 6.

“Our enquiries suggest the area was busy with people at that time and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or the build up to it, to please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy – who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent – have since been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.

"They have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers will be continuing to conduct enquiries in the area and so the public can expect to see an increased police presence while this is ongoing. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak with an officer.”