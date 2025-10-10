Man, 79, hospitalised following motorcycle collision near Poynings

By Matt Pole
Published 10th Oct 2025, 15:20 BST
A 79-year-old man has been hospitalised following a motorcycle collision near Poynings.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a motorcycle collision at the roundabout connecting the A281 (West Road), Poynings Road and Saddlescombe Road.

Most Popular

The force said the incident took place on Friday, September 26 at around 11.35am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported that a motorcycle lost control after entering the roundabout to avoid collision with a car.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a motorcycle collision at the roundabout connecting the A281 (West Road), Poynings Road and Saddlescombe Road. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a motorcycle collision at the roundabout connecting the A281 (West Road), Poynings Road and Saddlescombe Road. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said a 79-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, the force added.

Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry in an ongoing investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to report it to the force.

You can do this by emailing [email protected] or by dialling 101 quoting serial 481 of 26/09.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice