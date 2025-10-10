Man, 79, hospitalised following motorcycle collision near Poynings

A 79-year-old man has been hospitalised following a motorcycle collision near Poynings.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a motorcycle collision at the roundabout connecting the A281 (West Road), Poynings Road and Saddlescombe Road.

The force said the incident took place on Friday, September 26 at around 11.35am.

It was reported that a motorcycle lost control after entering the roundabout to avoid collision with a car.

Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said a 79-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, the force added.

Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry in an ongoing investigation.

Sussex Police encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage to report it to the force.

You can do this by emailing [email protected] or by dialling 101 quoting serial 481 of 26/09.