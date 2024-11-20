Man, 82, hit by car in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:17 GMT
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Eastbourne last night (Tuesday, November 19).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, involving a silver Toyota Yaris, which occurred in Willingdon Drove, opposite Langney Shopping Centre, shortly after 5.20pm

The pedestrian – an 82-year-old local man – sustained ‘serious injuries’ and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he remains, according to Sussex Police. The driver – a 64-year-old local man – was not injured.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving, and drug-driving.

"He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“In particular, anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area at the time is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Trillby.”

Photo from the scene

1. Police are appealing for witnesses to an Eastbourne collision

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

2. Police are appealing for witnesses to an Eastbourne collision

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

3. Police are appealing for witnesses to an Eastbourne collision

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

4. Police are appealing for witnesses to an Eastbourne collision

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice