Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, involving a silver Toyota Yaris, which occurred in Willingdon Drove, opposite Langney Shopping Centre, shortly after 5.20pm

The pedestrian – an 82-year-old local man – sustained ‘serious injuries’ and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he remains, according to Sussex Police. The driver – a 64-year-old local man – was not injured.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving, and drug-driving.

"He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“In particular, anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area at the time is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Trillby.”

