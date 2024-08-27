Man accused of assisting unlawful entry to UK at Newhaven: ferry crew heard pleas from van
The Home Office previously confirmed that Anas Al Mustafa, 43, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, was charged with ‘assisting unlawful entry to the UK of non UK nationals’.
Lewes Crown Court confirmed that Mr Al Mustafa had pleaded not guilty.
The trial, which started earlier this month, comes after an incident at Newhaven Port on Friday, February 16, when Sussex Police said several people were found on a lorry on a boat.
Police supported Border Force and other emergency services at the scene and said two men were arrested while the ambulance service took six people to hospital.
The Home Office then said Mr Al Mustafa was remanded in custody and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 19. He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on March 18.
The BBC recently reported that jurors at Mr Al Mustafa’s trial heard that the Dieppe-Newhaven ferry crew heard people’s pleas from the van on February 16 and used an axe to break a fake partition and free them. The BBC also reported that Mr Al Mustafa, who moved to the UK from Syria in 2011, said he did not know there were people in the van, saying ‘it was a shock’ when they were discovered.
The trial continues.