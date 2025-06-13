Man accused of rape in Brighton to appear in court

A man accused of the rape of a woman in Brighton is set to appear in court next week.

Sussex Police said they received a report of rape from a woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in July 2024.

She has received support from specially-trained officers, according to police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man aged 23 was arrested at an address in Brighton in September 2024 in connection with the investigation.

A man accused of rape is set to appear in court next week. Photo: National World

“Sussex Police can confirm that Jaden Standing, 23, formerly of Bamford Close, Brighton, was charged with one count of rape of a woman.

“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 2, and will appear before the same court on June 16 to answer the charge.”

