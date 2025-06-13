Man accused of rape in Brighton to appear in court

A man accused of the rape of a woman in Brighton is set to appear in court next week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they received a report of rape from a woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in July 2024.

She has received support from specially-trained officers, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man aged 23 was arrested at an address in Brighton in September 2024 in connection with the investigation.

A man accused of rape is set to appear in court next week. Photo: National World

“Sussex Police can confirm that Jaden Standing, 23, formerly of Bamford Close, Brighton, was charged with one count of rape of a woman.

“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 2, and will appear before the same court on June 16 to answer the charge.”