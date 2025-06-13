Man accused of rape in Brighton to appear in court
A man accused of the rape of a woman in Brighton is set to appear in court next week.
Sussex Police said they received a report of rape from a woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in July 2024.
She has received support from specially-trained officers, according to police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A man aged 23 was arrested at an address in Brighton in September 2024 in connection with the investigation.
“Sussex Police can confirm that Jaden Standing, 23, formerly of Bamford Close, Brighton, was charged with one count of rape of a woman.
“He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 2, and will appear before the same court on June 16 to answer the charge.”