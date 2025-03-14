Police said that at 10.30pm on June 18, 2022, a report was made to police that a man and a woman had been assaulted in Windsor Street, Brighton. During the incident, the man, 44-year-old Anthony Barrigan, sustained a broken ankle that required reconstructive surgery, police added. Emergency services responded and two men were arrested at a nearby address. They were later released under investigation to allow for further enquiries to take place, police confirmed. A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “On August 1, 2022, police were notified that Anthony had sadly died following a medical incident. "A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, which resulted from the injury to his ankle. "32-year-old Lucian Soreanu was charged on May 16, 2024 with the manslaughter of Anthony Barrigan, with assault in relation to the second victim, and with affray. The second man arrested was later released without charge. "Following a hearing at Brighton Magistrates' Court on June 13, 2024, Soreanu was released on bail ahead of his trial. "The complex details of the case were heard as the trial began on March 3 at Hove Crown Court. "On Monday, March 10, the jury returned their verdicts, finding Soeanu guilty of affray, and not guilty of manslaughter and assault. "Soreanu is due to be sentenced on April 24.” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: "Anthony’s death was a tragic loss, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends as this case comes to a close with the jury’s verdict. "We now await the sentencing of Soreanu for affray in connection with the events of June 18, 2022. "We also extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported our enquiries and contributed to the investigation throughout this process."