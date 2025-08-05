Man admits dangerous driving in Littlehampton town centre

By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:45 BST
A man has admitted dangerous driving in connection with an incident in Littlehampton, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of dangerous driving in the town centre at about 6.30pm on Saturday (August 2).

A black Vauxhall Corsa then collided with a parked vehicle in Beach Road, and the driver left the area. No injuries were reported, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police can confirm that Jack Walters, 30, of The Millers, Yapton, was arrested in connection with the incident.

A man has admitted dangerous driving in connection with an incident in Littlehampton, Sussex Police saidplaceholder image
A man has admitted dangerous driving in connection with an incident in Littlehampton, Sussex Police said

“He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance.

“Walters appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5 where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was bailed to appear before the same court on October 3 for the next hearing.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice