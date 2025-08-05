A man has admitted dangerous driving in connection with an incident in Littlehampton, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of dangerous driving in the town centre at about 6.30pm on Saturday (August 2).

A black Vauxhall Corsa then collided with a parked vehicle in Beach Road, and the driver left the area. No injuries were reported, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police can confirm that Jack Walters, 30, of The Millers, Yapton, was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance.

“Walters appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5 where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was bailed to appear before the same court on October 3 for the next hearing.”