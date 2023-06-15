NationalWorldTV
Man and woman arrested after Chichester cannabis bust

A man and woman have been arrested following a cannabis bust in Chichester earlier this month.
By Joe Stack
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

Sussex Police ‘acted on intelligence’ and carried out a search of a flat in Lennox Road on June 1. Cash and cannabis were seized at the property and 22-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and subsequently bailed.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Two people have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Lennox Road, Chichester.

“Acting on intelligence, officers attended the address on 1 June and seized a quantity of cash and cannabis – with an estimated street value of just under £3,000 – as well as drugs paraphernalia.

Police issued a drugs warrant for the Lennox Road propertyPolice issued a drugs warrant for the Lennox Road property
“A 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Chichester were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“Both have been bailed until 29 August as enquiries continue.”