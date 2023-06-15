Man and woman arrested after Chichester cannabis bust

A man and woman have been arrested following a cannabis bust in Chichester earlier this month.

Sussex Police ‘acted on intelligence’ and carried out a search of a flat in Lennox Road on June 1. Cash and cannabis were seized at the property and 22-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and subsequently bailed.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Two people have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Lennox Road, Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Acting on intelligence, officers attended the address on 1 June and seized a quantity of cash and cannabis – with an estimated street value of just under £3,000 – as well as drugs paraphernalia.

Police issued a drugs warrant for the Lennox Road property

“A 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Chichester were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.