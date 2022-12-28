Man and woman racially abused 'over disabled parking space' in Bexhill, police say

A man and a woman were racially abused by two men in Bexhill, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident took place in a car park at Ravenside Retail Park last Thursday (December 22) at around 4.40pm and have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Police said the victims were racially abused by two men who challenged them about parking in a disabled parking bay.

The first man is described as being between 50 to 60 years old, around 5ft 10ins tall, medium build and was wearing a dark woollen jumper.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses

Police said he is said to have shouted racial abuse at the man before walking in the direction of Poundland.

After the first suspect made off a second man in a red pick up truck also made a gesture with a racial connotation towards them, police added.

The second man is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years old, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build and was wearing a grey jumper underneath a black hoodie.

Police said a 54-year-old man and 80-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Both men have been released on police bail with conditions until March 23, pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the altercations or has information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 960 of 22/12.

