Man and woman summoned to court over Bognor dog attack that caused 'life-changing' injuries

By Henry Bryant
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
Sussex Police has said two people have been summoned to court in connection with a dog attack in Bognor Regis.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “ Police responded to the incident in Lewes Close on the morning of 18 August 2023 and ensured the two Rottweilers were safely brought under control.”

Sussex Police added: “Local resident Vic Franklin, 78, sustained life-changing injuries and continues his recovery at home. Matthew Roberts, 30, and Chloe Taylor, 27, from Chichester, have both been summoned to court to answer charges of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury, contrary to section 3(1) and (4) of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

“They are due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.”