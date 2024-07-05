The chase took place over 50 miles, involving multiple units and a police helicopter.

A man has been arrested after a dramatic fifty mile chase through Brighton and West Sussex, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

The incident took place at around 4.30pm yesterday (July 04), when police were alerted to reports of a suspected stolen motorbike which had earlier failed to stop for police.

Officers engaged with the motorcyclist on the A29, who continued to ride away. With the support of the National Police Air Service (NPAS, they pursued the vehicle into West Sussex, passing through Storrington, Pulborough and Steyning before returning south to Brighton, on a dramatic chase which would eventually take place over fifty miles.

The suspect eventually parked at Peace Close, Brighton, and was arrested at around 6.30pm, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

After the chase, a 20-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, drug driving and driving without a licence, they added. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police Constable Steve Bucksey, Motorcycle Casualty Reduction Officer of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a concerning incident that could have had tragic consequences, but outstanding work from Sussex Police officers and NPAS meant it was resolved safely. We believe this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for any other suspects at this time.