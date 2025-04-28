Man arrested after attempted robbery at Worthing shop

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:13 BST
A man has been taken into police custody after an incident at a shop in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a ‘report of an attempted robbery’ at Morrisons Daily in Heene Road, around 6am on Monday, April 28.

"Enquiries led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man from Worthing, who remains in custody at this time,” a police spokesperson said, at 12pm on Monday.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries.”

The police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone who could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to the police. You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting serial 146 of 28/04.

