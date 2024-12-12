A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the man was arrested following the burglary which took place at Halifax on Terminus Road at approximately 1am on December 11.

Police also confirmed that the suspect remains in custody and have called on witnesses to the incident to contact them immediately.

The spokesperson said: “Police have arrested a 44-year-old man of no fixed address in relation to a burglary which took place at a bank in Terminus Road, Eastbourne at around 1am on 11 December.

“Cash was stolen and equipment was damaged.

“The suspect remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 42 of 11/12.”

1 . Man arrested after cash stolen and equipment damaged at bank in Eastbourne A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that a 44 year-old man was arrested following the burglary which took place at Halifax on Terminus Road at approximately 1am on December 11. Photo: Laurence Baker

2 . Man arrested after cash stolen and equipment damaged at bank in Eastbourne A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that a 44 year-old man was arrested following the burglary which took place at Halifax on Terminus Road at approximately 1am on December 11. Photo: Laurence Baker

3 . Man arrested after cash stolen and equipment damaged at bank in Eastbourne A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that a 44 year-old man was arrested following the burglary which took place at Halifax on Terminus Road at approximately 1am on December 11. Photo: Laurence Baker