Police said the man climbed onto a roof last night (Monday, February 12) during an arrest attempt at an address in Albert Parade, Old Town.

After coming down safely from the roof, he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, police confirmed.

The road was closed last night as a precaution while officers engaged with the man.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing.”

1 . Police closed a road in Eastbourne yesterday (Monday, February 12) after a man climbed onto a roof to evade arrest. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

