Man arrested after climbing onto roof to evade police in Eastbourne

A man has been arrested after climbing onto a roof to evade police in Eastbourne.
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:58 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT

Police said the man climbed onto a roof last night (Monday, February 12) during an arrest attempt at an address in Albert Parade, Old Town.

After coming down safely from the roof, he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, police confirmed.

The road was closed last night as a precaution while officers engaged with the man.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing.”

Police closed a road in Eastbourne yesterday (Monday, February 12) after a man climbed onto a roof to evade arrest.

Police closed a road in Eastbourne yesterday (Monday, February 12) after a man climbed onto a roof to evade arrest. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police closed a road in Eastbourne yesterday (Monday, February 12) after a man climbed onto a roof to evade arrest. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police closed a road in Eastbourne yesterday (Monday, February 12) after a man climbed onto a roof to evade arrest. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

