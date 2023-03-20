Edit Account-Sign Out
Man arrested after firearms seized at Hastings flat

A man was arrested after weapons and firearms were seized from a flat in Hastings, police have confirmed.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

Officers were seen in Mount Pleasant Road last Thursday (March 16) after police said they received a report of a man in possession of weapons.

Police said following the search at the flat a man was arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of weapons at a flat in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on Thursday evening (March 16).

Police at the scene in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings
“Officers responded to the scene and items including imitation firearms were seized.

“A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has been released on conditional bail until June 15.

“A 49-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of the same offence the following day (Friday, March 17); he remains in custody at this time.

“The incident was contained to the address, with no threat to the wider community.”