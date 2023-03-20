Officers were seen in Mount Pleasant Road last Thursday (March 16) after police said they received a report of a man in possession of weapons.
Police said following the search at the flat a man was arrested.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of weapons at a flat in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on Thursday evening (March 16).
“Officers responded to the scene and items including imitation firearms were seized.
“A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has been released on conditional bail until June 15.
“A 49-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of the same offence the following day (Friday, March 17); he remains in custody at this time.
“The incident was contained to the address, with no threat to the wider community.”