Man arrested after nine-year-old boy is reportedly followed in East Sussex
A man has been arrested after a nine-year-old boy was reportedly followed in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said the incident was reported to have happened at around 8.45am on June 13 in Dyke Road, near to St Nicholas Rest Garden, in Brighton.
Police said a man had tried to grab the boy and then followed him along the road.
Sussex Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of common assault and possession of a Class B drug.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, and ask that if you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have any information, you make a report.
You can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 346 of 13/06.