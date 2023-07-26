NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Man arrested after pensioner left with serious injuries following assault in Chichester car park

An elderly man has been hospitalised following an assault in a Chichester car park this week.
By Joe Stack
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

Police were called to the Cattle Market car park at 12.20pm on Sunday (July 23) following reports of an assault.

A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police have said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers then arrested a 64-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Most Popular
Cattle Market Car Park in Chichester. Picture via Google StreetviewCattle Market Car Park in Chichester. Picture via Google Streetview
Cattle Market Car Park in Chichester. Picture via Google Streetview

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement today (Wednesday, July 7) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a serious assault in Chichester.

“Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park at about 12.20pm on Sunday, 23 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 76-year-old man from Worthing suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

“A 64-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has any information that could assist them with their investigation.

“Contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting 583 of 23/07.”