An elderly man has been hospitalised following an assault in a Chichester car park this week.

Police were called to the Cattle Market car park at 12.20pm on Sunday (July 23) following reports of an assault.

A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police have said.

Officers then arrested a 64-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Cattle Market Car Park in Chichester. Picture via Google Streetview

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement today (Wednesday, July 7) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a serious assault in Chichester.

“Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park at about 12.20pm on Sunday, 23 July.

“A 76-year-old man from Worthing suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

“A 64-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has any information that could assist them with their investigation.