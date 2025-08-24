Man arrested after police incident at retail park in Crawley

The police have issued a statement after video footage emerged of an incident at a retail park in Crawley.

Crawley Police said officers are ‘aware of a video circulating online’ relating to a matter that officers were called to at the Acorn Retail Park on Sunday, August 10.

“Following this, an investigation was carried out which included officers reviewing the relevant CCTV footage,” the statement read.

"No evidence was found to suggest that any criminal offences, including those of a sexual nature, had been committed by the man shown in the video.”

Police confirmed a 28-year-old man from West Malling, Kent, was – on Saturday, August 23 – arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and inciting racial hatred.

He remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Andy Ricks said: “We are aware that footage relating to the incident is being shared online. We strongly urge the public not to speculate on or share this footage as it may adversely affect future proceedings.

"Anyone with information that could assist us with our enquiries is asked to report it directly to us. You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting serial 622 of 10/08".