Man arrested after police seize tools and bicycle from Redhill – Owners ‘might be in the Crawley area’

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:44 GMT
A man has been arrested after suspected stolen tools and a bicycle were seized in Redhill. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceA man has been arrested after suspected stolen tools and a bicycle were seized in Redhill. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
A man has been arrested after suspected stolen tools and a bicycle were seized in Redhill. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
A man has been arrested after suspected stolen tools and a bicycle were seized in Redhill.

Surrey Police said the items were seized on Monday (November 18) following a stop and search.

The man, 33, has since been released under investigation.

Sussex Police believe the owners of the items ‘might be in the Crawley area’.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Local officers are looking to reunite these suspected stolen tools and a bicycle with their rightful owners, after they were seized in Redhill on Monday (18 November) following a stop and search.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

“If you recognise these tools, contact us via direct message quoting PR/45240132873.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Our colleagues in Surrey are looking to reunite these items with their owners. The owners might be in the Crawley area.

“If you recognise them, report it to police.”

