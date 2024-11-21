Man arrested after police seize tools and bicycle from Redhill – Owners ‘might be in the Crawley area’
Surrey Police said the items were seized on Monday (November 18) following a stop and search.
The man, 33, has since been released under investigation.
Sussex Police believe the owners of the items ‘might be in the Crawley area’.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Local officers are looking to reunite these suspected stolen tools and a bicycle with their rightful owners, after they were seized in Redhill on Monday (18 November) following a stop and search.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.
“If you recognise these tools, contact us via direct message quoting PR/45240132873.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Our colleagues in Surrey are looking to reunite these items with their owners. The owners might be in the Crawley area.
“If you recognise them, report it to police.”