A man has been arrested after suspected stolen tools and a bicycle were seized in Redhill. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

A man has been arrested after suspected stolen tools and a bicycle were seized in Redhill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police said the items were seized on Monday (November 18) following a stop and search.

The man, 33, has since been released under investigation.

Sussex Police believe the owners of the items ‘might be in the Crawley area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Local officers are looking to reunite these suspected stolen tools and a bicycle with their rightful owners, after they were seized in Redhill on Monday (18 November) following a stop and search.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

“If you recognise these tools, contact us via direct message quoting PR/45240132873.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Our colleagues in Surrey are looking to reunite these items with their owners. The owners might be in the Crawley area.

“If you recognise them, report it to police.”