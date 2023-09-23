A man has been arrested following a spate of car fires last night in an East Sussex town, police said today (Saturday, September 23).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incidents occurred between 10pm last night (Friday, September 22) and 3am today, police said.

Sussex Police said a total of seven vehicles were damaged.

The incidents in the vicinity of Montargis Way in Crowborough, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers carried out an area search and located him hiding near the town centre, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man from Crowborough was arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in police custody at this time.