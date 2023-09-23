Man arrested after spate of car fires in East Sussex town
A man has been arrested following a spate of car fires last night in an East Sussex town, police said today (Saturday, September 23).
The incidents occurred between 10pm last night (Friday, September 22) and 3am today, police said.
Sussex Police said a total of seven vehicles were damaged.
The incidents in the vicinity of Montargis Way in Crowborough, police said.
After receiving a description of the suspect, officers carried out an area search and located him hiding near the town centre, police added.
A police spokesperson said: “A 57-year-old man from Crowborough was arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in police custody at this time.
“We’re treating this as an isolated incident and we’d like to thank the public for their vigilance. Anyone with any information about the incident can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230186570.”