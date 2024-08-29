Man arrested after stealing E-bike in East Sussex and failing to comply with bail conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after stealing an e-bike in East Sussex and failing to surrender to police.

Sebastian Chojnacki, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced on August 14 following the theft of an e-bike in February, police confirmed.

On February 20, police said that an electric bike was securely locked in a caged bike storage area inside a private car park in Davigdor Road, Hove.

At around 1.30pm, Chojnacki entered the car park and over the next 20 minutes, broke into the storage area and cut through the lock, before making off with the stolen bike, police added.

Picture: Sussex Police

Police then said that on April 6, a man matching Chojnacki's description was seen in the Dyke Road area by patrolling PCSOs.

An officer attended and was told that Chojnacki had entered an underground carpark in attempt to evade police. He was found hiding in the waste disposal area by the officer a short while later, police added.

Chojnacki was arrested on suspicion of theft, and bailed the following day to allow time for further necessary enquiries to be undertaken.

Later that month, on April 25, Chojnacki was charged with the offence.

After failing to comply with his bail conditions, he was further arrested on April 30 and bailed ahead of his next hearing on May 1, police added.

Police added that Chojnacki failed to appear for his court hearing on July 5, and was arrested in Hove on July 24 after a warrant was executed for his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to the theft and for failing to surrender to police on July 25 at Brighton Magistrates' Court, and was remanded into custody to await his sentencing.

At Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 14, Chojnacki was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and fined £2,515.

PC Emily Hamby said: “Bike theft is more than just an inconvenience; it undermines the sense of safety and trust within our community.

“In this case, the victim took all the right precautions by securing his bike with a lock in a designated area.

“Despite this, Chojnacki exploited the situation by breaking into the secure location and stealing the e-bike.

“He has now been sentenced and fined for the theft, and we will continue to seek justice for victims of crimes such as this, holding those who engage in criminal activity accountable for their actions.

“If you have been a victim of a bike theft, we ask that you make a report to us as soon as possible.

“We also recommend that you take note of any identifying features and serial numbers on your bike, so that if the property is later recovered, we can return it to you as swiftly as possible.”