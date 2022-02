Officers from Sussex Police Rural Crime Team said they received information from a member of the public and found the trailer in Hastings last night (February 16).

They released a photograph of the trailer, which they believe was taken from the village of Bodiam earlier this month.

Trailer stolen from Bodiam and recovered by police in Hastings. Pic: Sussex Police Rural Crime Team.