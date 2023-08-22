A man has been arrested after police discovered a large cannabis grow in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Acting on intelligence, Sussex Police’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a house in Shetland Close around 1pm on August 16, police said.

Inside, all rooms had been converted to support a cannabis grow with a large quantity of plants found throughout the property, Sussex Police added.

Police said UK Power Networks attended and ensured the scene was made safe after they found the electricity had been bypassed.

The plants and equipment were subsequently removed from the property and destroyed, and an investigation is now underway, Sussex Police added.

Bledar Kurti, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with producing a Class B drug (cannabis) and abstracting or using electricity without authority, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said he has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 15.

TEU Sergeant Andy Bryant said: "Thanks to members of the public remaining vigilant and reporting their concerns relating to this property, we were able to successfully disrupt a supply chain and make an arrest.