Man arrested after vehicle found crashed and badly damaged in East Sussex
Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.55pm on Friday (June 7) and discovered the vehicle in a dense bushes and undergrowth near the Cophall Wood recycling centre off the A22 Hailsham Road, Polegate.
A search was made of the vehicle and in the immediate area but no one was found.
After several hours of enquiries, the suspect was traced and located and taken to hospital to be checked over, police confirmed.
The 53-year-old man was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and possession with intent to supply controlled drug class B. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The damaged vehicle has been recovered and the road re-opened early today (Saturday, June 8).