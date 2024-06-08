Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police looking for the driver of a vehicle which left the road and was found badly damaged in East Sussex have located and arrested a man.

A search was made of the vehicle and in the immediate area but no one was found.

After several hours of enquiries, the suspect was traced and located and taken to hospital to be checked over, police confirmed.

The 53-year-old man was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and possession with intent to supply controlled drug class B. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.