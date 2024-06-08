Man arrested after vehicle found crashed and badly damaged in East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jun 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police looking for the driver of a vehicle which left the road and was found badly damaged in East Sussex have located and arrested a man.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.55pm on Friday (June 7) and discovered the vehicle in a dense bushes and undergrowth near the Cophall Wood recycling centre off the A22 Hailsham Road, Polegate.

A search was made of the vehicle and in the immediate area but no one was found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After several hours of enquiries, the suspect was traced and located and taken to hospital to be checked over, police confirmed.

Police looking for the driver of a vehicle which left the road and was found badly damaged in East Sussex have located and arrested a man. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesPolice looking for the driver of a vehicle which left the road and was found badly damaged in East Sussex have located and arrested a man. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures
Police looking for the driver of a vehicle which left the road and was found badly damaged in East Sussex have located and arrested a man. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The 53-year-old man was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and possession with intent to supply controlled drug class B. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The damaged vehicle has been recovered and the road re-opened early today (Saturday, June 8).