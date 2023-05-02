A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Chichester city centre over the weekend.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an assault on a woman in South Street at about 1am on Sunday, April 30.

Two women were seen attempting to intervene before being pushed away my the man, police have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has since been released on police bail until August 1.

Police stock image

An investigation has now being launched into the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement today (Tuesday, May 2) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault between a man and woman in South Street, Chichester, around 1am on Sunday, April 30. A man reported to have assaulted a woman who was known to him.

“Two women were then seen to try and intervene but were pushed away by the man.

“Officers are keen to speak with one of the women who spoke with the victim but has not made themselves known police as they may have information which could assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault, one count of using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment and one count of obstruction or resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

“He has been released on police bail until August 1 while enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident can be reported to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 84 of 30/04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad