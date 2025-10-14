Man arrested after woman in her 80s dies in collision in Cranleigh

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s died in a three-vehicle collision in Cranleigh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the bridge over the Downs Link on Elmbridge Road in Cranleigh at around 9.38pm on Saturday, October 11 following reports of a collision between three cars.

Surrey Police said, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a passenger of one the vehicles, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the driver of that vehicle, a man in his 80’s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers were called to the bridge over the Downs Link on Elmbridge Road in Cranleigh following reports of a collision between three cars. Picture courtesy of Google

Surrey Police said the driver of one of the other vehicles involved, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The occupants of the third vehicle sustained only minor injuries, the force added.

The bridge on Elmbridge Road and the surrounding area was closed whilst officers carried out their enquiries but has now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Baldwin from our Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “We understand that two fatal collisions in Cranleigh over the weekend will have rightly caused concern to local residents, but please be reassured that we are conducting a thorough investigation for both incidents and are treating them as completely separate.

“At this time, we are appealing for further information to help us with our enquiries and we are particularly interested in the manner of driving of a blue Golf R shortly prior to the collision.

“If you have any CCTV, dashcam, or information about this incident please do get in touch with us.”

If you have any information please quote PR/45250124055 using one of the options below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)

Use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from the other contact us forms.

Call the non-emergency number, 101

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.