Man arrested after woman is assaulted in Eastbourne
A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted while walking through Eastbourne, according to police.
Officers said the incident happened in Old Town between 10.30pm-11.30pm on Tuesday, October 25.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim had left The Star Inn near Upperton Road and was walking towards the town centre. Officers say the incident continued through The Goffs and to Hartfield Road, and believe at least two members of the public stopped their cars to try to offer help to the victim, one of whom may have been a taxi driver who may also have been assaulted.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed, pending further investigation.”
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, is asked to report it to police. Information can also be reported to officers online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 718 of 27/10.