The attack is alleged to have taken place between 8pm and 10pm on September 24.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim in the area of Bexhill railway station, Western Road, Devonshire Road, Endwell Road, Parkhurst Road and Albert Road between those times.

Police said she is white, in her 30s, of slim build, with brunette hair and was walking alone.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: "We understand the victim spoke to a couple of people in the area of Bexhill station, but we want to hear from anyone who may have just seen her either alone or talking to a man in any of the locations mentioned.

"If you have any information, please contact us online or call 101 quoting Operation Oakenfold."