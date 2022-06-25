Man arrested and charged after vehicle is abandoned at Gatwick Airport

Officers said they were called to the drop-off parking zone at the terminal following a report of a vehicle being abandoned at 4.50pm on Friday, June 24.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A cordon was put in place while an investigation of the vehicle took place.
“Andris Sibu, 34, of Lamb Alley, Dublin, Ireland, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.
"He has been released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 August.”
Gatwick inspector Richard Church added, “We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we investigated this incident.”