Man arrested and charged after vehicle is abandoned at Gatwick Airport

Officers said they were called to the drop-off parking zone at the terminal following a report of a vehicle being abandoned at 4.50pm on Friday, June 24.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A cordon was put in place while an investigation of the vehicle took place.

“Andris Sibu, 34, of Lamb Alley, Dublin, Ireland, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

Sussex Police

"He has been released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 August.”