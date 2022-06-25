Man arrested and charged after vehicle is abandoned at Gatwick Airport

A man has been arrested and charged with drink-driving after a vehicle was abandoned at Gatwick Airport’s north terminal, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 3:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Officers said they were called to the drop-off parking zone at the terminal following a report of a vehicle being abandoned at 4.50pm on Friday, June 24.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A cordon was put in place while an investigation of the vehicle took place.

“Andris Sibu, 34, of Lamb Alley, Dublin, Ireland, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

Sussex Police

"He has been released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 August.”

Gatwick inspector Richard Church added, “We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we investigated this incident.”

