Man arrested and charged following shoplifting report as police carry out ‘targeted action’ in Eastbourne town centre

A man has been arrested and charged after police conducted a day of ‘targeted action’ in Eastbourne town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotspot officers joined Neighbourhood officers on Monday, December 9 to carry out a day of targeted action in hotspot areas of the town centre.

Throughout the day, police confirmed that a number of individuals were arrested, or summonsed as part of the force’s ongoing crackdown on ‘repeat offenders causing harm in communities in the run up to Christmas’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “One female was observed entering a local store, where she selected £150 worth of beauty products and left without making payment – she was subsequently stopped and was found in possession of several stolen items, and will be summonsed for the offence of shoplifting.

Following the 'targeted action' which took place on December 9, police confirmed that a number of individuals were arrested, or summonsed as part of the force’s ongoing crackdown on ‘repeat offenders causing harm in communities in the run up to Christmas’. Picture: Sussex Police

"A male who had previously been reported shoplifting in the town centre on December 8, was located and arrested. The known shoplifter, Joseph Marodza, 30, of no fixed address, was charged and remanded to be sentenced on Thursday, 12 December.

"Another male known to police was also identified by local teams for having committed shoplifting offences in the town, he too has been summonsed.

"Further highlights from the day of action include section 23 searches on a known male on suspicion of being involved in drug supply, after he was witnessed acting suspiciously by officers, as well as a number of repeat ASB (anti-social behaviour) nominals being moved away from the town centre area following rowdy behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Jim Loader said: “Hotspot policing has proven to be an extremely effective method of protecting our communities particularly ahead of the festive season, using data and intelligence to target our resources where they can have the greatest impact.

“The results of this day of action are reflective of the success we and our partners can achieve across Sussex by focusing on the highest harm areas and most prolific offenders.

“Teamwork is central to that approach, working with our partners in the community to share intelligence, identify issues and put the specific measures in place to tackle them.”