Man arrested and charged with rape in East Sussex

A man has been charged with rape in East Sussex, police have said.

George Alieu, 45, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 23), Sussex Police have said.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after receiving reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted in Dorset Gardens, Brighton, at 9.05am on Sunday (June 22).

Sussex Police said the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

The investigation is continuing and there is a visible police presence in the area, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour said: “We are continuing our enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who has any information, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident which could help our investigation.

“Please report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Proceed.

“Sussex Police is committed to ending male violence against women.

“We take reports of any sexual offences seriously and urge anyone who has been a victim to report online or phone 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”