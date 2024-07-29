Two police vehicles were parked on Railway Approach in Worthing around 3pm on Friday (July 26).

An hour later and multiple officers could still be seen patrolling the platforms at the railway station.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police explained: “A 19-year-old man from Crawley who was wanted on recall to prison was arrested.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.”