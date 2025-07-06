Man arrested by Sussex Police after woman touched and followed in Handcross

Sussex Police said they are appealing for information after a report of a man assaulting a woman in Nymans Woods in Handcross.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, July 3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 20s reported being touched by a man and followed into town at around 7.45am. Officers attended and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of common assault. He has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

“Safeguarding measures have been put in place to ensure the victim is safe and supported. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or noticed anything suspicious in the area, to report online or via 101, quoting serial 250 of 03/07.”