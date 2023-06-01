Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Man arrested following alleged 'indecent exposure' in Bognor Regis pub

A Bognor Regis man was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself in a Bognor Regis pub at the weekend.
By Joe Stack
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

Officers were called to The Station pub, in Station Road on Sunday (May 21) at about 7pm following reports that a man has exposed himself.

A 46-year-old was arrested and has been bailed as police continue to investigate the incident.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sussex Police stock imageSussex Police stock image
Sussex Police stock image
In an appeal issued this morning (Thursday, June 1), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of indecent exposure by a man in Bognor.

“Officers were called to The Station pub in Station Road at about 7pm on Sunday, May 21. A 46-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1301 of 21/05.”