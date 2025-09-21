Man arrested following alleged sexual assault in Eastbourne

A man has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault in Eastbourne.

Police confirmed that a man was arrested following a previous appeal from the force on Saturday, September 20.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Eastbourne on September 16.

"A man has now been arrested and is now in custody.

"Anyone with information is asked to report it to police by calling 101 and quoting serial 1568 of 16/09.”