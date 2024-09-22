Man arrested following assault in Sussex which left person with ‘serious head injury’

Sussex Police were called to St James’s Street in Brighton late at night on Saturday, September following a report of an assault.

Officers confirmed that a person was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with wounding, and is currently in custody.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in St James’s Street, Brighton on Saturday, September 21.

“Police were called to the incident around 6.27pm, and a man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time.

“A suspect was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with wounding, and is in custody.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1016 of 21/09.”

