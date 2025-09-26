Man arrested following burglary on outskirts of Hastings

The force confirmed that Daryl Davies (44), of Battle Road, St Leonards was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody in connection with the burglary offence on Thursday, September 25.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The arrest followed a report received by police on 24 September, stating that a garage had been broken into by three males, and two electric motorbikes had been stolen.

"After being identified by officers, Davies was arrested, charged and remanded to appear before the court with a recall back to prison.”