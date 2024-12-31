Man arrested following Christmas wanted appeal, say Adur and Worthing Police
Adur and Worthing Police have announced that a man has been arrested following an appeal.
Police said on Facebook at 4pm on Tuesday, December 31: “We have arrested a man following one of our Christmas wanted appeals. Luke Squires, 39 of Ireland Close, Eastergate, was arrested on Monday, December 29 following the appeal.
“Thank you for your support in sharing our post.”