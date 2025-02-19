A store in Ringmer has reported another break-in just two weeks after a previous similar incident.

A supervisor from Morrisons Daily in Springett Avenue said the latest break-in happened at 2.38am on Monday, February 17.

They said cigarettes and tobacco had been taken from the shop and said they have CCTV from the time.

The doors to the shop currently have wood panels in place because their glass was damaged during the first break-in. The supervisor said only a few things were taken in the first incident.

Morrisons Daily in Ringmer reported a break-in during the early hours of Monday, February 17. Photo: Mick Symes

Mick Symes of Lewes Present Facebook group, who took photos of the damaged doors, said ‘it’s a shame’ the break-in happened. He said: “They’re really nice and helpful staff there.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at around 2.50am on Monday 17 February at Morrisons Daily, Springett Avenue, Ringmer. A man was reported to have been seen removing tobacco from the shop, before quickly leaving the scene. He was believed to be in possession of a crowbar.

“Police identified a suspect and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of burglary. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Witnesses and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 103 of 17/02.”