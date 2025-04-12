Man arrested following report of sexual assault in West Sussex
Sussex Police has issued a statement about the incident in Crawley.
A spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested following a third-party report of a sexual assault on a woman in a remote area of Tilgate Park, Crawley.
"The incident is alleged to have occurred in a wooded area in the southerly most part of the park, close to the M23, about 4.10pm on Thursday (April 10).
"The 42-year-old suspect, who lives in Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and bailed with strict conditions until July 11, as police enquiries continue.
"No victim has been identified at this time, and officers are keen to ensure the welfare of anyone who may have been assaulted.”
Police asked anyone who has information to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250067905.