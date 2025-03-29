Man arrested following report of sexual assault in West Sussex churchyard
Sussex Police said a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping after officers responded to a report that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted in the grounds of St Andrew & St Cuthman’s Church in Vicarage Lane, Steyning at around 9am on Thursday (March 27).
The suspect is in police custody and the victim is being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
Detective Inspector Andrew Ricks said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we have been working around the clock to establish the circumstances and to locate and detain the suspect.
“We understand that members of the public may be alarmed and worried by this incident.
“We have an enhanced police presence in the area so please speak to one of those officers if you have any concerns.”
Any witnesses or anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Corfe.